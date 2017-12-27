12/27/17 (Wed)

By Annette Tait

Three options for the 2018-2019 school calendar were presented to the Center-Stanton School Board at its December meeting. District Superintendent Tracy Peterson provided an overview of the legislative requirements each district must meet for the state to approve its proposed calendar, including mandated number of school days and contact hours, holidays, professional development, parent teacher conferences, and storm days.

Peterson had distributed three potential calendars, labeled as options A, B, and C, to teachers earlier in the day for review and comment. Option A is similar to the 2017-2018 school year; Option B moves the professional development days to two consecutive days prior to the start of school and moves the first day of school in the New Year to Jan. 3 from Jan. 2, with the remainder of the calendar similar to Option A. Option C moves the first day of school to a Tuesday, with teacher training on Monday, making it a full first week for teachers, and adds a day at the start of Christmas break.

Peterson also asked for