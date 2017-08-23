8/23/17 (Wed)

By Annette Tait

A six-person crew from the Energy & Environmental Research Center (EERC) at the University of North Dakota will soon be collecting information on subsurface rock layers in Oliver County. The efforts will concentrate on the Broom Creek formation, a sandstone formation that lies approximately 6,000 ft. beneath the surface, to determine if sandstone could potentially provide carbon dioxide (CO2) storage for gas produced as a byproduct of coal-fired power plants, oil and gas refineries, agricultural processing plants, and cement plants.

“[The research will] help North Dakota in its wise use of existing coal resources,” said Energy & Environmental Research Center Principal Geologist and Geosciences Group Lead and North Dakota CarbonSAFE Project Manager Wes Peck.

Peck added that, if the project proves to be economically feasible, carbon dioxide (CO2) from a plant such as Milton R. Young Station could be captured and stored, increasing the usable product of clean coal power generation and improving environmental responsibility.