5/17/17 (Wed)

By Annette Tait

Elizabeth Hatzenbihler Haag, better known to family and friends as “Liz,” won’t have far to go to “Come Home and Celebrate” as a 2017 Old Settlers Days honoree. After growing up on the family farm near Yucca, south of Center, and living in Montana and Arizona for a number of years, Liz moved back to Oliver County makes her home in Center.

Liz is the daughter of John and Barbara (Barnhardt) Hatzenbihler, Germans who immigrated from Russia with their parents to settle in the Crown Butte and Oliver County areas. After they married in 1909, the couple started their farm near Yucca, getting a quarter section from the railroad and homesteading another quarter section. The first of their 1