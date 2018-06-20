6/20/18 (Wed)

By Jarann Johnson

Center’s FFA members work hard and their efforts were recognized at the North Dakota FFA state convention earlier this month. They left with numerous awards; 8 proficiency finalists, 2 State Star Agriscience finalist, 1 first place Agriscience winner, a National Chapter award, a first place Food for America finish and a Gold ND Superior Chapter award.

Center’s FFA chapter was one of nine chapters in the state selected to advance to national judging. The chapter received a score of 54 out of 64 points on the judging rubric. They scored perfect scores in four different categories.

Center’s perfect scores came in “conducts regularly scheduled chapter meetings”, “An awards recognition program planned and conducted by FFA members”, “Capable and trained officers lead the chapter” and “FFA chapter has an active, dedicated support group”.