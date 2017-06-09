9/06/17 (Wed)

Gearing up for the school year usually means shopping for notebooks, pencils, pens, crayons, and all sorts of other stuff. Teachers have an even longer list, to make sure their classrooms are ready.

In Texas, flooding and other damage from Hurricane Harvey has delayed the school year, obliterating the work teachers put in to preparing their classrooms and focusing families on trying to regain a semblance of normal daily lives.

The Center FFA Chapter is “living to serve” by teaming with schools and organizations across the country to help make sure Texas teachers and their students are ready when back-to-school finally comes. Center FFA members began collecting supplies and monetary donations for the “Adopt a Texas Classroom” relief effort Aug. 31, and will continue through Friday, Sept. 15.