6/14/17 (Wed)

By Annette Tait

The chapter earned first place for its Food for America application, and a gold Superior Chapter Award, which advances the chapter to the National Competition. Food for America is a program developed to help FFA members and agricultural education students develop leadership skills while reaching out to younger students, their peers, and their communities to increase awareness and understanding of the agriculture industry. The National FFA Chapter Award program recognizes FFA Chapters that work to develop leadership skills, are involved in their communities, strengthen agriculture, and provide educational experiences for all members.

Seven FFA members’ proficiency applications were selected for the “final four” -- the top four in the state in their chosen area: Amanda Huber, Equine Science; Brandon Windhorst, Diversified Crop; Emily Fitch, Equine Science; Kody Chase, Outdoor Recreation; Paige Beckman, sheep production; Shawn Heilman, Environmental Science and Natural Resources Management; and Steven Neibauer, poultry production. Heilman, a 2016 CSHS graduate, earned first place and will advance to the national competition in October (see story on page 9).