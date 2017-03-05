5/03/17 (Wed)

By Annette Tait

With the words of a Luke Bryan song, North Dakota State FFA Vice President Stetson Ellingson summed up what parents -- if not FFA members themselves -- were thinking at the Center Chapter’s 44th Annual FFA Awards Ceremony. Humorously using himself as an example, Ellingson quoted from the chorus of Bryan’s song, “Fast,” about people always being in a hurry and time seeming to pass too quickly.

“We need to use time wisely, taking initiative to give our opportunities a try,” Ellingson said. “Opportunities tend to slip by if immediate action isn’t taken.”

Center FFA members packed a lot of hard work and community service into the school year, and that night they were justly recognized for their efforts. The chapter also took the opportunity to honor and thank community members -- in particular, Brad and Milissa Meckle, who were elected to honorary membership for their outstanding service to FFA.