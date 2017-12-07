7/12/17 (Wed)

By Annette Tait

Four local agencies recently benefitted from the Center Angels efforts to better their community. In turn, the Oliver County Ambulance Association, the Oliver County Rural Fire Protection District, the Golden Age Club, and the American Legion will put those funds to good use providing services in the area.

“We raise funds to help people who have hardships and to help local organizations, like we are this year,” Center Angels Board Member Kent Reuther said. “Everything stays in the community.”

The Center Angels Ride and Drive evolved from the Kickin’ Cancer Ride N Drive, after organizers looked a little deeper into their efforts and decided too much of the money raised was leaving the community. They reevaluated the popular event, scaled back on some of the larger expenses, such as the band that played after the fundraising supper, and repurposed the organization to “be a part of the solution in our community.” The Center Angels now help with a broader range of financial hardships, such as medical expenses and expenses related to natural disasters, and support community service organizations including the food pantry.