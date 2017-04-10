10/04/17 (Wed)



Hollywood dreams come true

By Annette Tait

Lots of little girls dream of moving to Hollywood to star in movies or television. Center native Chantelle Albers put a lot of work and dedication into reaching that goal, and made her dreams come true.

“I was her sixth grade teacher, and at the end of the year I had them write a paper on ‘You are 25 years old -- where are you and what are you doing?’ She wrote, ‘I am living in Hollywood and I am an actress,’” Chantelle’s mother, Claudia Albers, said. “I remember reading through that and thinking, ‘This is every little girl’s dream.’ But, as she continued in high school, I realized this was what she really wanted to do.”