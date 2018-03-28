3/28/18 (Wed)

By Jarann Johnson

Center-Stanton is headed back to state in the Acalympics for the third straight year. Center-Stanton won the Region 4 crown last week and will advance to state, which is being hosted by Bismarck State College on April 16 at 5 p.m.

Acalympics advisor Chris Koppinger said repeating as the Region 4 champs for a third straight time is something special.

“I’m not sure if a sports analogy will work but people especially in basketball recently, talk about how hard repeating is and how astonishing that can be sometimes,” Koppinger said. “To have it where we win this competition three times in a row is absolutely remarkable and a tremendous accomplishment, considering we are going up against some of the smartest young people in schools from the entire central part of the state.”

Koppinger said an Acalympics competition consists of teams trying to score high and advance from the written round to the lightning round. The winner of the lightning round wins the competition.