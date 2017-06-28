6/28/17 (Wed)

By Annette Tait

The policing agreement between the City of Center and Oliver County has been a bone of contention between the two entities for several years. In the current agreement, the City pays the County an annual fee to have the Oliver County Sheriff’s Department provide city policing services. There is a provision for an annual increase of four percent, with the option for the county to request a larger increase when expenses warrant.

The last three years, the County has requested a 10 percent increase, based on rising overall costs to run the department. The City has refused to pay the additional costs, opting to pay only the base four percent increase. With the agreement expiring at the end of August, city, county, and Sheriff’s Department representatives met to begin discussing needs and concerns.