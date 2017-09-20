9/20/17 (Wed)

By Annette Tait

Agenda items relating to requests for shops and other businesses, as well as vehicle/trailer storage issues, led to a lively discussion about the need for industrial/commercial lots in the City of Center.

Mark Gudmunsen appeared before council to discuss his interest in building a shop to house a paintless dent repair business and provide space for a second business, either for himself or for use as a rental. City Auditor Terrie Nehring stated she has also received a number of inquiries about lots and heard from other people expressing interest in starting businesses.

No lots are available in the city’s industrial park, and there is no indication of any current owners willing to sell.