4/04/18 (Wed)

By Jarann Johnson

Monday night’s city council meeting at the Center Civic Center reached a tipping point when Waste Management showed up. Oddly, the wrath and anger were not directed at Waste Management. The anger and wrath were about dumpsters.

Richard Mower approached the city council on behalf of Waste Management with his district operating manager. Mower started his appearance by stating he was there to talk about the volume of trash.

“one of the things we wanted to bring to you is a chart so you could look at how bags of trash and garbage convert. That toter you have in town is a half-yard or about six 30 gallon bags. In each of those totes you have a half-yard of trash,” Mower said.