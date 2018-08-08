8/08/18 (Wed)

By Jarann Johnson

The big-ticket item on Monday night’s agenda at the Center City Council meeting was an appearance by the Oliver County Sheriff’s Department. City officials and the Oliver County Sheriff Dave Hilliard were going to clear the air about civic center security.

There was only one problem. Hilliard wasn’t at the meeting because it conflicted with his vacation. Instead, the city council used the time to discuss how they wanted to move on with the issue.

“I took our old rental agreement added some things, not saying it has to be that way. Just some ideas. I sent it to you guys for some review and how you want to deal with the issue,” JD Hanson, Center City Councilor, said.