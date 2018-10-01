1/10/18 (Wed)

By Jarann Johnson

Oliver County Commissioners focused on three main areas at their county commission meeting last Thursday morning. Commissioners made their minds up about electing a dispatch service, heard a briefing from an Energy and Environmental Research Center representative and met the county’s new Veteran Service Officer.

Oliver County Sheriff Dave Hilliard walked into the meeting to discuss dispatch options. Hilliard re-stated why he prefers Mercer County’s dispatch service over State Radio to the commission.

“I just feel that they [Mercer County] know our area. We have times, for example, let’s say cows are out – dispatch will call the people and tell them ‘hey you have cattle out.’ State Radio is not going to do that. That saves us a lot of time,” Hilliard said.