12/20/17 (Wed)

By Annette Tait

The safety of Oliver County residents and emergency responders – law enforcement, ambulance, and fire – is closely related to efficient and effective dispatching. The county commission continued its review of its current dispatching provider, Mercer County, and the option to contract dispatch services with the State Department of Emergency Services State Radio Communications System.

Oliver County Emergency Manager Carmen Reed provided commissioners with a packet of information containing information gathered to date, including the results of her contacts with counties that are current State Radio customers.

Reed noted the pros and cons of both services, comparing what both do in a similar manner and also pointing out the differences in services provided.

“Money can’t define your public safety,” Reed said. “I know there are issues. And, as for the costs, no PSAP [“public safety answering point,” such as a dispatch center] can compete with State Radio.”

Mercer County Sheriff Dean Danzeisen had been on the meeting agenda, but was unable to attend due to a scheduling conflict related to a hearing. County Auditor Judy Hintz will contact Danzeisen’s office to reschedule, hopefully for the Jan. 4, 2018, regular monthly meeting. Commission Chair Lee Husfloen noted all three commissioners should be present to hear Danzeisen when he is able to appear.