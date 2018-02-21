2/21/18 (Wed)

By Jarann Johnson

Small-town communities pride themselves on helping their neighbors out when times are tough. Right now Oliver County residents are coming together to help a local family’s rebuild after a devastating fire. Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. locals can come to the Center Civic Center and support the Wettels Fundraiser.

January 2, 2018, is a day the Wettels clan won’t forget. Pauline, the mother, and Corey, the father, returned from Bismarck with their three children – Kaylyn, Kasper and Kason – wondering how their problematic furnace was operating.