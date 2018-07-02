2/07/18 (Wed)

By Jarann Johnson

Monday evening’s Center City Council meeting at the Center Civic Center ended with great news for 3rd- and 7th-grade students of the Center-Stanton School District. Center Mayor Harold Wilkens agreed to attend and host a third-grade pizza party for City Government Week in early April.

Center’s City Council also approved another exciting bit of news for students. Two winners of the “If I were Mayor Essay Contest” will be given tablets during the same week. There were other pressing matters of business discussed affecting more than school-aged residents of Center at the meeting.

One of those pressing issues was tied to Old Settlers Days. Dale Barth spoke to City Council about seeking a permit for a band. Barth said he wanted a band downtown because Old Settlers is a downtown event.

“It should be downtown, it’s a downtown event. It always has been. Then all the sudden we have it up here. That isn’t right,” Barth said.