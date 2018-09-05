5/09/18 (Wed)



By Jarann Johnson

County Extension Agent Rick Schmidt found the person he wanted to hire as an assistant. But there was one problem the interviewee wouldn’t accept the job at 28 hours. Schmidt approached the Oliver County Commission during last week’s county commission meeting to see if they would change their minds and increase the hours.

Schmidt pressed rewind button on how the hiring process has gone, so he could explain what he request to the commissioners.

“After the last meeting there was some discussion about how we would fill the position. I had advertised the position as full-time. I had put that in my budget with that in mind. I had a conversation shortly after that and the commissioners would like to pursue a 28-hour position,” Schmidt added.