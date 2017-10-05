5/10/17 (Wed)

By Annette Tait

Dry grass and other fuel is abundant throughout Oliver County, despite recent intermittent rainfall. Recognizing the heightened fire danger, the Oliver County Commission enacted a county-wide Stage 1 burn ban during its May meeting.

“Last week, we were in the ‘high’ [fire danger rating],” Oliver-Mercer Emergency Manager Carmen Reed said. “Luckily we’ve gotten some moisture.”

Reed reviewed how the burn ban is tied to the fire rating, which can be checked online at the Department of Emergency Services website, www.nd.gov/des (scroll to middle of page) or the Mercer-Oliver joint emergency management website, www.mercercounty911.com, or by calling the Oliver County Sheriff’s office, 794-3450, or the Mercer County Dispatch Center, 745-3333. For more information, see “Burn ban dependent on fire rating.”

Reed also reported on her meeting with the Center City Council, where she discussed holding a table-top severe weather/tornado exercise early next year. She noted that she had discussed the exercise with Center-Stanton school administration, and the district wants to be involved as well. Law enforcement, fire and rescue, and the ambulance service also participate in emergency exercises.

Reed noted that severe summer weather siren tests began in April, and will continue throughout the summer at 10 a.m. the last Friday of each month, and provided an overview of the emergency management quarterly report for January - March.