October 10, 2018

By Jarann Johnson

Last week’s Oliver County Commission meeting saw another chapter of the on-going Dixon fence story continue. There was also a discussion about natural gas storage and a visit from the mayor of Center at the Oliver County Court House Meeting Room.

County Attorney John Mahoney gave the county commissioners an update on the Dixon Fence. Mahoney said he believes Dixon is seeking to overturn the judge’s decision on the fence but the appeal hasn’t been granted.

“It’s confusing the way they ordered their motion. Because it was a stay and they referenced some supreme court rules. But we never went to supreme court, he never appealed it. They just put in a request to the district judge for a stay,” Mahoney said. “Gave him a proposed order for staying it and the judge never signed that order.”