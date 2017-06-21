6/21/17 (Wed)

By Annette Tait

Business was completed quickly during the annual Oliver County tax equalization meeting, as the county commissioners and tax director were the only people present.

Oliver County Tax Director Teri Schulte reported the rural/agricultural property values provided by the state to the commission. The across the board average is $372.11/acre, up 7.2 percent from last year. Cropland is valued at $708.79/acre; non-cropland is valued at $136.40/acre.

Schulte also reported that most of the rural residential property reassessments have been completed. Reassessment of commercial properties within the county is scheduled for the end of June. She noted that several people have come into her office to discuss the values assigned to their properties, particularly where new construction is involved.

“Last year the state mandated the 15 percent across the board [increase] for rural properties,” Schulte said. “It’s really skewed the values of the properties in rural areas to unfair levels.”