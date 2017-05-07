7/05/17 (Wed)

By Alyssa Meier

People of all ages will gather this weekend to learn about -- and celebrate -- America’s National Mammal.

The second annual Bison Bash at Cross Ranch Nature Preserve and Cross Ranch State Park will kick off July 14, with a Bison Basics talk at the State Park amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. The talk is one of various events held at the park over the weekend centered around the American Bison.

“There will be fun bison-themed events happening all day, including hikes, a ‘bison stampede’ fun run, a scavenger hunt, crafts and much more,” Nature Conservancy Conservationist Sara DeMaria said.

The event will pick back up Saturday morning with the Bison Stampede fun run at 9 a.m. Registration begins at 8 a.m. A kids “Cinnamon Charge” fun run and obstacle course will begin at 9:15 a.m.

Throughout the day, crafts, exhibits, games and a scavenger hunt will be held throughout the park, located between Washburn and Center. At 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., guided hikes will take attendees through the Cross Ranch Nature Preserve, which is home to over 300 bison.

Events will wrap up Saturday evening, with an interpretive program at 7:30 p.m.

No reservations are needed for the event and all attendees will earn an entry into Saturday night’s raffle. Attendees must have a daily or annual pass to North Dakota State Parks to gain admission to the event. Daily passes are $5 per vehicle; annual passes cost $25 each.

“This is a great way to learn about bison and the beautiful native prairies where they roam,” DeMaria said.