9/20/17 (Wed)

By Annette Tait

Center-Stanton schools and their students have made a great start to the new academic year. Secondary Principal George Duenas and Elementary Principal Kathy Bullinger were both enthusiastic about enrollment and how well all are adjusting to being back in school.

“It has been a great start to the school year,” Duenas noted in his report. “The students and staff have settled into a good rhythm for the school year.”

There are 83 students enrolled in grades 7-12, and 139 students in kindergarten through sixth grade. Seven students are enrolled in the four-year-old preschool program, with 11 expected for the three-year-old program.