9/13/17 (Wed)

By Annette Tait

In a span of just five miles, a team from the Energy & Environmental Research Center placed 248 sensors to collect data along a route where an accelerated weight drop will be deployed 16 times each at roughly 100 drop points. Once processed, the data collected from the sensors will form a picture of the structure between the surface and the target zone the Broom Creek Formation, a 300-foot-thick rock layer about 6,000 feet below the surface. The information is being collected for a feasibility study known as the CarbonSAFE Initiative, which seeks to determine a safe means to store carbon dioxide (CO2).

“[The process uses] known properties of the sound waves -- we know the distance and measure the time it takes to bounce off of different rock layers and return to the surface,” Research Geophysicist Amanda Livers explained. “Persons standing more than 50 feet away don’t feel anything, no ground vibrations.”