6/13/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

While looking back to the past and its accomplishments, the focal point of the Roughrider Electric Cooperative’s annual meeting was thinking about how to prepare for the changes and challenges of the future.

Meeting in the Hazen High School gymnasium on June 6, the meeting itself consisted of 153 members from around the Roughrider Service area in western North Dakota. Roughrider Board President Roger Kudrna presided over the meeting.

“West-central North Dakota has undergone continual change sine our cooperative started,” Kudrna said.

Roughrider’s managers, Donald Franklund and Travis Kupper, echoed Kudrna’s statements.