8/16/17 (Wed)

By Annette Tait

Hard work is no stranger to FFA members, especially officers. Three Center FFA Chapter members -- Teegan Henke, Teanna Hintz, and Shelby Meckle -- are offering their labor on, appropriately, Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4, to raise funds toward participating in the FFA Washington Leadership Conference next summer.

Workshops, training, and development sessions during the annual week-long conference in Washington, D.C., help FFA members evaluate their personal skills and interests, develop leadership talent, and work to create service plans that will make a difference in their communities. Attendees also have the opportunity to visit with their congressional delegates and spend time learning the history of the nation’s capital.