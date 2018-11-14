November 14, 2018

Center’s FFA chapter was recognized at the national FFA convention in Indianapolis last month. About six students made the trip to participate in the national convention. Center FFA was recognized as a premier chapter at the convention in two categories – Growing Leaders and Building Communities.

FFA Adviser Nikki Fideldy said being selected is a great honor.

“They select the top 10 ideas in each of the areas. We were selected in the top 10 in two different areas. That’s less than 1 percent in the nation who get selected. So, they beat upwards of anywhere from 1,500 to 2,000 ideas o get selected,” Fideldy said.