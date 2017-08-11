11/08/17 (Wed)

By Annette Tait

Center FFA officers put leadership skills learned at the FFA National Convention to use before the Center-Stanton school board last week, as Chapter President Abby Hintz, Vice President Teegan Henke, and Reporter Shelby Meckle took board members on an event-by-event walk through of the convention, complete with video clips. Chapter Advisor and Agriculture Education Instructor Nikki Fideldy noted that the videos were part of each girl’s assignment to capture convention activities.

In addition to leadership, personal growth, and career success and skills training, the FFA members participated in community service projects as part of the National Days of Service, and had the opportunity to view agriscience fair exhibits to glean ideas for their own projects.

“The level that [national projects] are at is unbelievable,” said Fideldy.

Fideldy volunteered to help judge agriscience fair projects during the convention as a means to gain greater experience to use when guiding students as they work on their own projects in the future.