8/22/18 (Wed)

By Jarann Johnson

Nikki Fideldy is an ag teacher at Center-Stanton and prides herself on staying current in the teaching field. She recently won two awards. She won the NDACTE Carl Perkins Community Service award and NDAAE Ideas Unlimited Award.

The NDACTE asks three major questions before determining if an educator is eligible for their Carl Perkins award.

“How has the candidate demonstrated leadership in furthering community service or improvement?”

“How has the candidate demonstrated innovation in furthering student learning through community service?”