4/26/17 (Wed)

By Annette Tait

Acapella harmony, perfectly-timed dialogue, dramatic interpretation, and more characterized outstanding performances by Center-Stanton High School students Monday during the school’s annual Fine Arts Night. The event offers parents, teachers, and family and community members a preview of the pieces students will perform at the upcoming Class B music and speech competitions in May.

The evening began with the sole instrumental music performance, “The Entertainer,” by the flute quartet of Alyssa Albers, Amber Frank, Karsyn Haag, and Rebecca Schmidt. Vocal music performers included the vocal duo of Erik Reichenberg and Morgan Vitek, with “Wherever You Go”; the mixed vocal ensemble of Mykaela Jacobson, Madeline Henke, Morgan Vitek, Delrae Gress, Reichenberg, Garrett Mosbrucker, Macauley Haag, Brandon Windhorst, Tori Wahlman, Albers, and Schmidt singing “Sweet William”; the girls’ vocal ensemble of Wahllman, Karsyn Haag, Schmidt, Annika Towe, Jacobson, and Madeline Henke performing “Heart We Will Forget Him!”; the mixed vocal ensemble of Schmidt, Reichenberg, Jacobson, Teegan Henke, Windhorst, and Vitek singing “Scarborough Fair”; and the girls’ vocal ensemble of Wahlman, Paige Beckman, Schmidt, Abby Hintz, Towe, Karsyn Haag, Kayla Bornemann, Jacobson, Emily Fitch, Amanda Huber, Vitek, and Madeline Henke performing “Prayer of the Children.”