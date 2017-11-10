10/11/17 (Wed)

By Annette Tait

If you don’t know what really happened, blame it on the cow. While the story about Mrs. O’Leary’s cow starting the Great Chicago Fire turned out to be false news, the speed at which fire can spread and the devastation it leaves in its wake are very true.

Fire Prevention Week was begun in 1922 to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire and the lesser known, but equally devastating, fire that destroyed the town of Peshtigo, Wis., the same day. The intention was not to celebrate the historic disasters, but instead to focus on the importance of fire prevention and safety to reduce loss of life and property in the future.

The Oliver County Rural Fire Protection District observed Fire Prevention Week 2017 by inviting the community to a free chili supper and auto extrication demonstration at the fire hall. There were plastic fire hats and goodie bags for children, with coloring books and kid-friendly fire safety information and tips for parents.