8/29/18 (Wed)

By Jarann Johnson

James Fries is the new secondary principal for Center-Stanton. He previously taught math at Linton. Now, he is stepping into his first year as an administrator.

One of the major parts of being a principal is establishing a positive school culture. Fries said the type of learning environment he wants to build focuses on getting kids to desire coming to school.

“Your ultimate goal with school culture is having kids want to be at school. That’s the big picture. A big part of doing that is by establishing relationships, first of all, and making kids feel welcome – like you want them here,” Fries said.