8/09/17 (Wed)

By Annette Tait

Want to play chicken -- or regular -- bingo? Bounce on inflatable games? Watch the big rigs compete at a power pull? The Oliver County Fair has all this and more -- from fair food to games to music to livestock shows, there’s something for everyone this weekend at the fair.

Thursday, Aug. 10, kicks off the four-day event with static exhibits and flower show entries and judging, 3-on-3 basketball, and the 4-H and open class rabbit and small pets show. Friday, Aug. 11, offers a full day of 4-H activities, including livestock classes, free root beer floats, premium sale, and pie auction, plus a free supper with paid gate admission.

New this year will be the Grand Ole Opry, on stage Friday evening playing favorite country hits. The music starts at 6:30 p.m. on the east side of the dairy barn; feel free to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.

The 5K Color Walk/Run is also new to this year’s fair, with same-day registration starting at 8 a.m. and the event at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. Everyone is welcome to join in the non-competitive event. Cost is $25, and includes full-day Saturday fair admission.