7/26/17 (Wed)

By Annette Tait

Clouds of color, fitness, and fun are coming to Oliver County in the form of the non-competitive 5K Color Run/Walk to be held Saturday, Aug. 12, in conjunction with the Oliver County Fair.

“You don’t have to run, you can walk. We want it to be more about getting out and having fun and getting exercise,” said Kara Pulver, Coal Country Community Health Center, of the relaxed atmosphere of the event. “We want it to be more of a family event where people of all ages can participate together with friends and family.”

The 5K -- just a little more than 3 mile -- run/walk will begin and end at the Betty Hagel Memorial Civic Center, with the route wandering along city streets. Entrants will be given color powder packets at the beginning of the event, which will start with everyone tossing the powder into the air to form a colorful cloud. Intervals along the route will be celebrated with different colors tossed in the air as runners and walkers pass.