4/19/17 (Wed)

By Annette Tait

A fire that destroyed the Square Butte Creek Golf Course maintenance building and all of its contents has left the facility closed until further notice.

“Every mower that the golf course had, every truck, fertilizer, every tool -- we’re starting without even a screwdriver,” Golf Course Maintenance Supervisor Brent Isaak said. “Lock, stock, and barrel -- it’s pretty devastating.”

An area farmer saw smoke and called 911 about 8:50 p.m. April 11. Flames were already coming through the roof when Oliver County Rural Fire Protection District personnel arrived on scene.

“Once we figured out there was no means of stopping it, we kept it from spreading and waited until it was manageable to extinguish,” Fire Chief Kenny Rude said, noting firefighters were able to move gas and propane tanks to a safe distance away from the building. “The building had fertilizer in it; that was a concern until we knew what [chemical] it was.”

OCRFPD mobilized all available equipment and personnel in case it would be needed.

“We put roughly 12,000 gallons of water through there,” Rude said. “We were there until about 1:30 a.m. to make sure there was no open flame remaining before personnel left.”

Oliver County Sheriff’s Department personnel were also on scene providing traffic control, and an Oliver County Ambulance crew at the site on standby.

“They did a wonderful job, no one got hurt,” Isaak said of emergency services personnel who responded.