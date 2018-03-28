3/28/18 (Wed)

Group of young hunters learn hunter safety

by Jarann Johnson

Local hunters have been participating in the Hunter Safety program since last week after school at the Center-Stanton library meeting room. Daryl Heid is guiding the group of 14 students through the basics of hunting.

Heid’s been teaching Hunters Safety for 21 years. Heid said his biggest challenge is keeping the students focused and engaged. Keeping the youngsters engaged is a challenge because they do the training after the school day.

“It’s hard to keep them focused when they’ve been in school since basically 8 a.m. So we give them some breaks once in while.