October 10, 2018

By Jarann Johnson

Lisa Gusewelle is a hometown girl returning to her hometown school. Gusewelle is teaching sixth grade at Center-Stanton, which is the school district she graduated from. Gusewelle said she moved on to NDSU after graduation.

“I’m from Center – Love it! That’s why I came back. I went to college at NDSU. Go Bison! Where my husband wrestled. Then I got my degree in English education and a minor in Theater Arts,” Gusewelle said.

After college Gusewelle got a job close to home. She spent the last five years teaching junior high English. She was also involved with plays when she was at Hazen serving as the one-act play director and the regional play director.