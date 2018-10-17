October 17, 2018

By Jarann Johnson

Monday afternoon Heidi Heitkamp made a stop at Minnekota Power. She spoke in front of about 50 people and asked the audience for questions after telling them what she would offer as a senator.

Heitkamp opened the meeting for questions but wasn’t getting any, so she said the questions could be about anything. She quickly received a question from the audience, “Can I arm wrestle you?”

Meeting attendees and Heitkamp reacted with a jovial laugh at the joke, which was referencing one of her campaign ads. After the laughter cleared the questions poured in about CO2 and its impact on coal’s future.

During her early statements, Heitkamp said it’s important for the coal industry to have regulation regularity. She said constantly shifting rules make investors unwilling to spend money in the industry.