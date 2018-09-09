September 9, 2018

By Jarann Johnson

Last week at the Center City Council meeting there weren’t many fireworks. Last month one of the biggest issues in local politics was the use of private security and the Oliver County Sheriff’s department for private events at the civic center.

Tuesday night the issue seemed to be more under control than it was at the August county commision meeting. Oliver County Sherrif Dave Hilliard didn’t offer the city council any plans. He said he wanted to meet with the police commissioner and try to make a solution.

“Civic Center Security, I haven’t changed my mind on anything and I’m sure JD [Hanson] hasn’t. I would rather sit down, being he’s the police commissioner, and try to have something out and bring it back to you guys. I’m sure we can reach an agreement on something,” Hilliard said.

After that, the meeting bumped around with various stops at certain agenda points.