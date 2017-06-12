12/06/17 (Wed)

By Annette Tait

Producers and other stewards of the land are often unsung heroes – they work long hours, often in extreme weather and frequently doing hard manual labor, to ensure the soil they work is healthy and will provide for future generations.

The Oliver Soil Conservation District recognized a number of local conservation heroes last week at its annual awards banquet, noting their efforts in overall achievement, conservation cropping, grassland management, clean tree plantings, community service, tree planting, and volunteerism.Achievement Award

The 2017 Achievement Award was presented to the Hintz Stock Farm. Eldon Hintz and his wife, Judy, along with Aaron and his wife, Jodi, and their children, manage 6,000 acres of rangeland and 1,500 acres of cropland.

“They have adopted a diverse rotation both on their rangeland and their cropland,” OSCD Supervisor David Porsborg said. “To help implement the diverse management practices they have used cross fences, pipelines and tanks, a diverse crop rotation, cover crops, and nutrient management practices.”

The Hintz family has also assisted the OSCD by allowing tours of their various management practices and participating in local producer meetings.

