5/16/18 (Wed)

By Jarann Johnson

There are a lot of love stories in Oliver County. Most of them start with two kids meeting in school and then progressing from there. But the love story of Bill and Bernice Etherington is different. Their journey through life together started with an odd meeting.

Berncie was born in Center and grew up in town.

The couple’s odd meeting took place in 1954. When Bill’s prized possession was his black 1948 Ford. Bernice said she remembered exactly how she was introduced to bill.

“He had a car. He came into Center one day and he splashed me and a couple of my friends with mud in the middle of the street. We were walking on a Sunday afternoon. That’s how we met,” Bernice said.