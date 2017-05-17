5/17/17 (Wed)

By Annette Tait

There is a proper, respectful way to fly our nation’s symbol, the American Flag. And there is an equally proper and respectful way to retire and dispose of flags that are no longer fit for service.

Members of Miller-Linn American Legion Post 90 joined Center Boy Scouts at Cross Ranch State Park this past weekend to help the scouts retire a number of flags that were no longer fit to fly.

“The ceremony teaches them to learn about and learn respect for the flag,” Post 90 Commander Clark Gullickson said. “They learn what it means, what the stripes mean, what the canton means, and to show respect.”

Unlike the recent retirement of the Stanton Station flag, which was still fit for duty and retired to a place of honor at the Mercer County Museum, the flags the scouts retired were no longer fit for service. These were flags that were replaced due to wear, with faded colors and/or torn or tattered edges.

A color guard of Jackson Fricke, carrying the American Flag, Gage Gunwall, carrying the troop flag, and Aiden Olander, carrying the pack flag, presented the colors.

Gullickson then began the ceremony by holding up one of the flags to be retired and asking, “Has this flag been inspected?”