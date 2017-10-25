10/25/17 (Wed)

By Annette Tait

The rain didn’t dampen turnout for rededication of the Stanton Station flagpole Saturday at the Oliver County Ambulance Association hall, with a hearty crowd assembled to witness the new flag being raised.

A full contingent from Miller-Linn American Legion Post 90 was present, with members assisting ambulance squad volunteers to raise the new flag over the ambulance hall. The flag-raising was followed by a brief ceremony, in which Chris Silbernagel, Great River Energy leader of plant operations, thanked Post 90 for its service during the Stanton Station flag ceremony in May and its respect for the nation’s symbol; Mark Thompson, representing the Oliver County Ambulance Association advisory board, expressed the squad’s appreciation for the flagpole and flag; and Veterans Services Officer Ron Otto spoke about how, during wartime, he had been part of raising the American flag at the battlefront, then moving it forward as the battle progressed.

“The flag was raised, and then moved and raised in a new location, like it was here,” Otto said.