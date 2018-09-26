September 26, 2018

By Jarann Johnson

Keith Leintz is coming from Williston and previously served as the elementary principal at McVay Elementary School. Center-Stanton had to find a physical education teacher in mid-August and Leintz applied for the job. So, far it has been a good fit for both parties.

“I was in Williston, had been in Williston for 15 years and wanted to make the move to Bismarck. This just happened to come open. It was a last minute thing but worked out for both of us.”

Leintz graduated from Harvey High School in the 1980s and attended Minot State for college. During his time at Minot State, he majored in elementary education and physical education.

“I was born and raised in Harvey North Dakota, that’s where I went to high school – graduated from Harvey in 1987 and went to Minot State to go into education on a wrestling scholarship. I graduated from Minot State with a double major in elementary education and physical education,” Leintz said.