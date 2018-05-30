5/30/18 (Wed)

By Jarann Johnson

Monday morning Miller-Linn Post No. 90 organized a Memorial Day service at Center-Stanton High School. Mitch Erhardt, Oliver-Morton Veteran Service Officer, was the main speaker at the event.

Erhardt reflected on a quote by former President Ronald Reagan.

“Ronald Reagan once said, ‘I have no illusions about what little I can add now to the sound testimony of those who gave their lives willingly for their country. Words are even more feeble on this Memorial Day. For the site before us is that of a strong good nation that stands in silence as we remember those who were loved. And who in return loved their country enough to die for it. Yet, we must honor them for not their sake alone but for our own,” Erhardt continued quoting.