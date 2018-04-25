4/25/18 (Wed)

By Jarann Johnson

Blaine and Mikell Wilkens have been busy this spring. Lambing season offered them quite a shock with a large number of multiple births. In full total, the Wilkens had 48 triplet births, 5 quadruplet births and one set of quintuplets as of last week.

Mikell Wilkens recalled the 1991 lambing season at the previous most with multiples. During 1991 the Wilkens had 26 triplet sets. But this season’s 48 is a new record by much more. Mikell Wilkens said it’s interesting this year is their busiest year because they have had Polypay, a breed sheep known for multiple births, in the herd for almost 30 years.