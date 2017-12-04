4/12/17 (Wed)

By Annette Tait

Approval of a contract for engineering services with Moore Engineering brings Oliver County another step closer to a solution for the low water crossing on 20th Street SW just west of 40th Avenue SW, near the Bubel property.

Jim Jackson, an engineer with the firm, appeared before the commission to provide an update on the box culvert project. Jackson reported on his discussions with the North Dakota Department of Transportation to ensure its requirements are met, projected cost estimates for the design phase, and various details related to preconstruction and construction activities.

Jackson asked that county personnel assist in gaining construction rights-of-way and maintenance easements, to ensure discussions with landowners get off on the right foot.

“[ROWs/easements] should not affect productive land,”