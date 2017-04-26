4/26/17 (Wed)

By Annette Tait

his year’s Old Settlers Days June 9-11 will be even more jam-packed with activities than ever, with a variety of All Class Reunion events scheduled for Friday, June 9.

Featured will be the All Class Reunion at the Betty Hagel Memorial Civic Center, which will include a supper and recognition that evening. Those arriving earlier in the day can take advantage of tours at BNI Coal and Minnkota Power, and also see changes that have occurred over the years at Center-Stanton High School.

The 112th Annual Old Settlers Days celebration will include all the old favorites, starting with the wagon train, Tractor Trek, and kiddie parade Friday. The band Dirty Word will provide music for the Friday night street dance outside the civic center, as well as the Saturday night street dance on Main Street.

Saturday’s activities start early with the annual softball tournament at the baseball park; golf enthusiasts can sign up for the golf scramble at Square Butte Creek Golf Course in the afternoon. The Center Community Band will provide music as the crowd gathers on Main Street for the parade, which will be followed by something for everyone in the area around the courthouse: street sports on Main Street, and inflatable balloon games, carnival games, the BB gun shoot, a vendor fair, and concessions on the lawn.