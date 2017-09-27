9/27/17 (Wed)



By Annette Tait

There are times during the day that tax teachers’ skills and creativity, especially that last period of the day when students’ minds are on anything -- and everything -- but what’s happening in the classroom.

Inspired by an escape room experience with her FFA Chapter officer team, Center-Stanton High School Agriculture Education Teacher Nikki Fideldy devised a way to keep students’ eyes off the clock and their minds engaged in the lesson.

“Capturing student’s attention and keeping them engaged is something I strive to do each day in my classroom,” Fideldy said. “My idea was ‘The Case of the Forgetful Ag Teacher,’ an educational escape room designed to teach students about agriculture education for Teach Ag Day.”